Volunteer lifeguards are back to work keeping beach-goers safe in Blyth after a dispute that left them without a base.

Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club had not been providing its usual lifeguard service at Blyth Beach after it was told to leave the Dave Stephens Centre, its home of 16 years, when an agreement could not be reached with the building’s new operator.

This meant lifeguard provision was stopped at the beach, but the volunteer group was able to restart its work last week when a temporary solution was found.

A temporary office container has now been provided by Northumberland County Council until the end of the school holidays, the first weekend in September.

Blyth Lifeguard and Swimming Club is back protecting Blyth Beach from a temporary base, loaned to it by the council. (Photo by BLSC)

Michele Weedy, lifeguard captain, was “over the moon” and “elated” to get back to protecting beach users.

She said: “It was weird doing nothing on a weekend and reading about different things that were happening on the beach, where people needed first aid or had a car stuck on the beach.

“It was really good to be back down and the youngsters have come down, we have brought the older ones down, and they have embraced the whole whole programme again.

“At the weekend we had a couple of incidents, first aid ones, we had a trio of adults who were drunk on the beach. We are back where we belong.”

The club is optimistic that a permanent solution can be found in time for next summer. It is also in talks to set up a container at the Port of Blyth for continuing its community work and training sessions in the off season.

Michele thanked the public for their support and “badgering” of the council, which she believes has helped motivate the parties involved to reach this solution

The 42-year veteran of the lifeguard club said: “It gives you that sense that people do want us, they do want the service.

“We do not really shout about the jobs that we do or the incidents that we deal with, you just deal with them.

“To get that support and the public behind us has been absolutely brilliant.”