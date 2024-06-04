Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of Berwick residents is giving tours of Lowry and the Sea at The Granary Gallery in the town as part of an initiative developed by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

The exhibition, which opened last month, explores LS Lowry’s connections to Berwick-upon-Tweed and his wider fascination with the sea.

With the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Maltings invited local residents to take part in a training programme that would enable them to give tours of the exhibition over the next few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the help of North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, nine local people were recruited to undertake the programme that included sessions learning about L.S. Lowry, his artworks in the exhibition and his time in Berwick, from Berwick Record Office and Berwick Educational Association.

The Lowry and the Sea volunteer guides at The Granary Gallery. Picture by C Summers.

This was supported by training from two Blue Badge Tourist Guides, Tess Pike and Laura Rhodes, who helped the volunteers to interpret their learning into guided tours for visitors.

One of the volunteer guides, Cathy Mullins, said: “None of us had done anything like this before, but it was Blue Badge tour guides to the rescue.

“Tess and Laura delivered a highly effective training programme for us, in-person and online. There was even homework!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the end of the programme, we felt confident and excited about the thousands of visitors that we will be meeting over the course of the exhibition.”