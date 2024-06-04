Volunteer guides providing spotlight tours of the Lowry and the Sea exhibition at the Granary Gallery in Berwick
The exhibition, which opened last month, explores LS Lowry’s connections to Berwick-upon-Tweed and his wider fascination with the sea.
With the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Maltings invited local residents to take part in a training programme that would enable them to give tours of the exhibition over the next few months.
With the help of North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, nine local people were recruited to undertake the programme that included sessions learning about L.S. Lowry, his artworks in the exhibition and his time in Berwick, from Berwick Record Office and Berwick Educational Association.
This was supported by training from two Blue Badge Tourist Guides, Tess Pike and Laura Rhodes, who helped the volunteers to interpret their learning into guided tours for visitors.
One of the volunteer guides, Cathy Mullins, said: “None of us had done anything like this before, but it was Blue Badge tour guides to the rescue.
“Tess and Laura delivered a highly effective training programme for us, in-person and online. There was even homework!
“By the end of the programme, we felt confident and excited about the thousands of visitors that we will be meeting over the course of the exhibition.”
Every day in June (Tuesday to Sunday), the guides are giving spotlight tours of the exhibition at 12.30pm. For more details and to book your tickets, call 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/lowry-and-the-sea-spotlight-tours
