Volunteer group organises eco-friendly Easter trail and egg hunt in Whitley Bay
The event on Saturday, April 30, for children up to nine years old and their parents, saw over 500 coloured biodegradable wooden eggs placed around the hunt area with a few exclusive golden eggs for special prizes.
A separate nature trail was also created for children to identify different animals on photos placed around the Brierdene’s wildflower meadows and surrounding trees.
Lorraine Bryson, who came up with the idea for the event, said: “I am very happy that the event was so successful.
“We used biodegradable wooden eggs which allowed children with dietary allergies to take part.
“After all the rain we have had I was delighted that the dry sunny weather on the day helped make the event go so well.”
Other activities on offer included craft tables for children to decorate Easter baskets, cake stalls, a bunny photo stand, and a tombola.
Kate Metcalf, a mum who attended the event, said: “Thanks for such a fabulous day. It was wonderful to see so many having fun in the beautiful award winning Brierdene Wildlife site in Whitley Bay.”