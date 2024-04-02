Volunteer group organises eco-friendly Easter trail and egg hunt in Whitley Bay

Volunteer group Friends of Brierdene in Whitley Bay held their first eco-friendly Easter trail and egg hunt over the bank holiday weekend.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 14:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event on Saturday, April 30, for children up to nine years old and their parents, saw over 500 coloured biodegradable wooden eggs placed around the hunt area with a few exclusive golden eggs for special prizes.

A separate nature trail was also created for children to identify different animals on photos placed around the Brierdene’s wildflower meadows and surrounding trees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lorraine Bryson, who came up with the idea for the event, said: “I am very happy that the event was so successful.

Children and parents as the egg hunt got underway. (Photo by Friends of Brierdene)Children and parents as the egg hunt got underway. (Photo by Friends of Brierdene)
Children and parents as the egg hunt got underway. (Photo by Friends of Brierdene)

“We used biodegradable wooden eggs which allowed children with dietary allergies to take part.

“After all the rain we have had I was delighted that the dry sunny weather on the day helped make the event go so well.”

Other activities on offer included craft tables for children to decorate Easter baskets, cake stalls, a bunny photo stand, and a tombola.

Kate Metcalf, a mum who attended the event, said: “Thanks for such a fabulous day. It was wonderful to see so many having fun in the beautiful award winning Brierdene Wildlife site in Whitley Bay.”

Related topics:Whitley Bay