Volunteer crew member at RNLI Blyth qualifies as a helm
Paul formally received his qualification on November 22, after completing a written paper and going afloat with an RNLI assessor to carry out several tasks.
This was in order to prove that he could control the inshore lifeboat and instruct the volunteer crew according to the required procedures.
He said: “I am really pleased to have completed my pass out and continue as volunteer crew at Blyth, and take the lead as and when required.”
Paul first joined the RNLI as a volunteer crew member at Blyth in March 2022.
Terry Healy, lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Blyth, said: “I would like to congratulate Paul on becoming the station's latest D class helm.
“He has put a lot of time and effort into his training and now has been rewarded by completing his pass out.”