Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul formally received his qualification on November 22, after completing a written paper and going afloat with an RNLI assessor to carry out several tasks.

This was in order to prove that he could control the inshore lifeboat and instruct the volunteer crew according to the required procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am really pleased to have completed my pass out and continue as volunteer crew at Blyth, and take the lead as and when required.”

Paul Whittle with the station's D class lifeboat. (Photo by RNLI Blyth)

Paul first joined the RNLI as a volunteer crew member at Blyth in March 2022.

Terry Healy, lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Blyth, said: “I would like to congratulate Paul on becoming the station's latest D class helm.