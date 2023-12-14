Are you passionate about supporting young people? Can you spare a few hours a month to make a difference to a young person?

If you are able and willing to volunteer for this, Nepacs is asking people in the Ashington, Blyth and Morpeth areas to get in touch about becoming an independent visitor for the North East charity.

An independent visitor is a volunteer who visits, befriends and provides support a cared for young person who may be living in a children’s home or with a foster family. Young people are usually aged between eight and 18 years.

Nepacs is asking those interested to give a young person a few hours per month for a minimum of 12 months. Budget and travel expenses are provided each month.