The welcome windfall will fund a three-year project exploring options for a community transport scheme in the north of the county.

It is widely accepted that the area is poorly served by rural transport, which means that many people are deprived when needing to access vital support.

Flora Simpson, chairwoman of NNVF, said “We welcome the award of this grant – it’s long been recognised that this area faces real challenges for people dependent on public or community transport.

NNVF has been awarded £284,000 by the National Lottery.

"People are disadvantaged when trying to access key services in their local communities but we believe that, through partnership, we can develop innovative solutions meeting some of those needs.

"We’re open to learning from what works in other areas of the county and wider afield.”

Flora added that whether it was to attend a doctor’s appointment or make a weekly shopping trip, the goal was to ensure that transport is no longer an issue in north Northumberland.

And with a template that can be used and adopted elsewhere, it is hoped the project will make a real difference to people’s well being.

A one-year feasibility officer role, based in Berwick, will explore and develop options to complement and improve existing transport provision in the area, and the post will be advertised shortly.