The 80th anniversary of VJ Day – Friday, August 15 – will arouse poignant and painful memories of the many local men who died as prisoners of war of the Japanese and the greater number who survived the camps, but were permanently affected by their experiences.

On this day, a service taking place from 3pm at St Michael and All Angels church in Ford will remember in particular those who served in the ill-fated 9th Battalion of the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, especially the men of Z Company.

Largely recruited from Berwick and nearby, these Fusiliers were captured at the fall of Singapore on February 15, 1942, just 10 days after arriving on the island.

The Ford service will also remember those who survived and returned home, but were deeply scarred by their three years working as starved slave labour on the Burma Railway, in mines and in factories.

The Second World War memorial tablet in St Michael and All Angels Church.

During the service, the names of local men who served in the Far East during the Second World War will be read out. The list has been compiled by James Carnegie of the North Northumberland branch of the Royal British Legion, who has worked with the Fusiliers Association North East.

Fifteen men from in and around Ford and Etal died in the Far East conflict and it is planned to have local volunteers place a flower in the church to remember them by and commemorate their memory.

Everyone will be welcome at the upcoming Ford church service, especially those with a family or another personal connection to the men who died or survived the war against Japan. There is a Second World War memorial tablet in St Michael and All Angels Church.

Their sacrifices must never be forgotten and the 80th anniversary of VJ Day is very much a fitting date to remember these men. The church service at St Michael’s at 3pm on Friday, August 15 will be followed by tea in Lady Waterford Hall in Ford.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to lay flowers on the graves of those lost should contact Mr Carnegie by calling 07773 850607 or emailing [email protected]