VJ Day 80th anniversary appeal for information from Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:40 BST
An appeal in relation to the 80th anniversary of VJ Day has been issued by Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council.

Linda Bankier, the Berwick Archivist, is compiling a list of names of people from Berwick and north Northumberland who were either imprisoned or died in the Far East.

The appeal also includes the following: “We hope to display these names as part of the commemoration and we want to know if you can add to the list. The list is mainly Northumberland Fusiliers at the moment, but will also include the KOSB as well.

“In addition, we are looking for information on what happened to those who were imprisoned after they returned – what did they do; did they marry, any anecdotes which could be included in booklets about individuals.

The present list can be viewed in the town council office on Marygate.

“Information can be emailed directly to Linda – [email protected] – or feel free to bring information to the town council office on Marygate.

“The present list can be viewed in Berwick Record Office and the town council office. It is also available at www.berwick-tc.gov.uk/widescope/resources/admin/list-of-prisoners-lb-4-07.pdf

