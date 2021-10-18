Vital lifesaving techniques included in new online videos by ambulance service

NEAS engagement manager Mark Johns with Shotley Bridge Primary School pupils and deputy head teacher Mr Patterson.

North East Ambulance Service has launched the online videos to help reach the thousands of residents officials would normally engage with at schools, community groups and regional events before Covid arrived.

Restrictions on social distancing and infection prevention measures, coupled with demands on the service and the need to keep ambulance workers and their patients safe have meant that engaging with the public in person has been extremely limited over the past two years.

The videos have been developed in a bid to continue to share information about how and when to use the service, CPR and the role of a paramedic with schools, community, seldom heard and patient groups and future applicants.

A member of staff from North East Ambulance Service teaches vital CPR training to youngsters.

NEAS engagement manager Mark Johns said: “Since the pandemic it has been very difficult to get out and about.

"Covid restrictions, organisations on furlough and concerns about protecting staff and patients have meant most face-to-face engagement has been suspended.

“Our services are in really high demand and it’s not always possible to release staff and vehicles to attend events.

"We know we would normally visit around 300 groups or events every year and we know people still need information and advice on our services, now more than ever.

“To make it easier for us to reach out to people virtually, we’ve developed a number of online resources and we’ll soon start undertaking events again.

“We’ll not need to take a physical ambulance off the road now, to show people around in the future, we have a virtual 360-degree tour and hopefully we won’t need to release as many of our front-line team.

"We still hope to give some of the same experiences, albeit virtually and answer many of the questions that people have of us.”

The service has produced a range of standard videos for anyone and everyone who has an interest in North East Ambulance Service, CPR, Life-saving skills, and How and when to use the services – 999, NHS111.

Different versions of the videos have been developed targeting key messages at different audiences.