Vital funding to help keep Blyth charity afloat and supporting unemployed

Young volunteers on the Williams II vessel.

The grant from the EDF Energy Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland will help Blyth Tall Ship offer highly skilled training in marine engineering to unemployed local residents.

Blyth Tall Ship received £19,800 which allowed them to refit their Williams II vessel to enable social distancing at sea, helping them to host more functions and create income to sustain the organisation.

The grant also went towards the build of their ‘Zulu’ offshore herring trawler, a project that provides current and future trainees with an invaluable work experience in a highly skilled and rare profession.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The structure of the Zulu offshore herring trawler.

Trainees were able to work on the build as part of their NVQ qualifications in marine engineering.

Pete Barrett, senior programme advisor at the Community Foundation, said: “Blyth Tall Ship should be commended for having created a clear pathway from training to jobs in the maritime sector.

"The projects also demonstrate the desire to ensure the self-sufficiency of an organisation key to the local community and economy.”

Clive Gray, chief executive, Blyth Tall Ship, said: “We were fortunate and delighted to receive funding from EDF to keep us afloat (literally) in a time when few were supporting charities financially.

Young people developing their word work skills.