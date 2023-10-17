News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Vital funding for Berwick's Northern Soul Kitchen

A Berwick business and a councillor have pledged funding for a social enterprise on West Street that has been struggling financially.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northern Soul Kitchen and Simpsons Malt are both delighted to continue working together to ensure the future of an eco-friendly community cafe in the town.

The funds from the business will go towards a new kitchen and equipment, such as a new coffee machine. In addition, money from Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour’s small schemes fund will specifically go towards new fridges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This comes at a time when Northern Soul Kitchen is adapting its offering so it can keep going.

Northern Soul Kitchen is adapting its offering so it can keep going. It is looking for joiners for the new kitchen - get in touch by emailing northernsoulkitchenberwick@gmail.comNorthern Soul Kitchen is adapting its offering so it can keep going. It is looking for joiners for the new kitchen - get in touch by emailing northernsoulkitchenberwick@gmail.com
Northern Soul Kitchen is adapting its offering so it can keep going. It is looking for joiners for the new kitchen - get in touch by emailing [email protected]
Most Popular

It will continue to intercept perfectly decent but unsold food, turn it into delicious meals and then sell the dishes at a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ rate, but this amount has reduced and so it is also using produce from local suppliers and some items need to be priced moving forward.

To start with, this has involved charging a fixed amount for drinks and cakes.

Director and project manager Millie McRobbie said: “We are continuously thankful for the support shown by Simpsons Malt to our project and work here in Berwick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Even though our model is adapting to suit the food waste supply and changing market, we have always been able to depend on Simpsons Malt for support in our delivery and vision. And we would also like to thank Coun Catherine Seymour for her support.

“This will really help us to develop new ideas and plans for our future, and we are incredibly grateful to them. We are also pleased with the response from people to our changes – they have been very understanding.”

Related topics:West StreetBerwick