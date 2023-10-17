Vital funding for Berwick's Northern Soul Kitchen
Northern Soul Kitchen and Simpsons Malt are both delighted to continue working together to ensure the future of an eco-friendly community cafe in the town.
The funds from the business will go towards a new kitchen and equipment, such as a new coffee machine. In addition, money from Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour’s small schemes fund will specifically go towards new fridges.
This comes at a time when Northern Soul Kitchen is adapting its offering so it can keep going.
It will continue to intercept perfectly decent but unsold food, turn it into delicious meals and then sell the dishes at a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ rate, but this amount has reduced and so it is also using produce from local suppliers and some items need to be priced moving forward.
To start with, this has involved charging a fixed amount for drinks and cakes.
Director and project manager Millie McRobbie said: “We are continuously thankful for the support shown by Simpsons Malt to our project and work here in Berwick.
“Even though our model is adapting to suit the food waste supply and changing market, we have always been able to depend on Simpsons Malt for support in our delivery and vision. And we would also like to thank Coun Catherine Seymour for her support.
“This will really help us to develop new ideas and plans for our future, and we are incredibly grateful to them. We are also pleased with the response from people to our changes – they have been very understanding.”