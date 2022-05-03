Vital donations collected to help Northumberland food bank

Some of the food and items collected by staff at Taopix.

As more families turn to food banks due to the cost of living crisis, staff at Taopix have been helping a local charity with their work.

Throughout the period of Lent, staff at the software company spent their hard-earned cash, and time, shopping for the Trussel Trust’s Food Bank in Cramlington.

They wanted to aid causes which are local to them and will have a direct impact on the people who need help the most. With the excruciating rise in cost of living and the snowballing demand for food bank services, we agreed that this would be a more than worthy cause. Of course, our team are also affected by the ever-increasing cost for fuel, services, and groceries, and I believe that this perfectly surmises the kindness of my colleagues who have given so freely when they themselves are starting to feel the pinch.

Staff at Taopix with some of the food and donations collected.

James Gray, CEO, said: “We clubbed together as a team to offer what we could to those who needed it most.

"As a company we matched the donations from staff up to £250 so that we could put together a great donation for such a worthy cause.

"For an office of less than 20 people, I think the sheer number of items we collected was incredible – we totalled around 380 items.

"The idea came from a member of our team, and it was great to see the involvement of everyone else who contributed in some way, and I’m very proud to have such generous team members within the company.”