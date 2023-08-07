Howick Trustees Ltd, the charity which owns and runs Howick Gardens and Arboretum, is proposing the introduction of a ‘modest’ parking charge at Sugar Sands beach, also known as Howdiemont Sands.

Its popularity has increased in recent years thanks to social media, creating parking and congestion issues and concerns for the dunes environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Baring, chairman of Howick Trustees, in the local community newsletter, writes: “With increased cars the peaceful route to walk down to the beach through Lowsteads Farm and past the Forsyths magnificent hedges can be fraught with dodging hot-hatches. The parking on the dunes had become like the wild west.”

Howdiemont Sands, near Longhoughton.

There have been a series of meetings between Longhoughton Parish Council, Howick Trustees, the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) team and the Forsyths who graze their cattle on the dunes for periods of the year to maintain the biodiversity.

Stones were installed last year and have weathered in well and the grass is recovering, with parking restricted to the original parking area designed decades ago.

Mr Baring explains that management of the area has relied on the goodwill of a few individuals voluntarily going down to open and close the gate and moving ‘try-it-on’ campers off the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not sustainable in the long-term,” he states. “As such Howick Trustees will be introducing a modest parking charge for day visitors and allowing the purchase of season tickets for the community.

"Charges will be similar to those along the coast (e.g. Alnmouth - £3.50 day ticket, £25 season ticket). This will allow us to employ a team to manage the area and provide additional services to inform about the coast and what it offers.”

Meanwhile, Northumberland County Council has agreed to take over the existing beach car park at Boulmer and this should take place in spring 2024. It will become a pay car park.

The county council has nominated an officer to work with the parish council on a parking strategy for the whole village.