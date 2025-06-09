Visitor centre in place at Northumbrian Cider and Wine Company in north Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:23 BST

The Northumbrian Cider and Wine Company has opened a visitor centre in the Old Chapel beside Etal Castle.

Phil Elliott, who has many years of experience in brewing and distilling, moved into the chapel 12 months ago and started a new company.

The visitor centre, along with a shop, are more recent additions. Those who pop in can learn more about local history, the stages of cider making and rare breed animals on the estate.

A long counter has been made from a tree that fell down on the estate during Storm Arwen and both information and images have been embedded into the wood.

The company creates award-winning craft cider, wine and juice from 100 per cent freshly pressed apples and fruit.

For more information, go to www.northumbriancidercompany.com

