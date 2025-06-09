Visitor centre in place at Northumbrian Cider and Wine Company in north Northumberland
Phil Elliott, who has many years of experience in brewing and distilling, moved into the chapel 12 months ago and started a new company.
The visitor centre, along with a shop, are more recent additions. Those who pop in can learn more about local history, the stages of cider making and rare breed animals on the estate.
A long counter has been made from a tree that fell down on the estate during Storm Arwen and both information and images have been embedded into the wood.
The company creates award-winning craft cider, wine and juice from 100 per cent freshly pressed apples and fruit.
For more information, go to www.northumbriancidercompany.com
