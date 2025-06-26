Liberty Holloway met Danny Boyle and others at the event.

Liberty Holloway of Visit Berwick had the privilege of attending the recent Gala Premiere screening of 28 Years Later in Newcastle, representing both the town and the wider Northumberland community.

The event marked the much-anticipated return of a landmark film franchise – one brought vividly to life through powerful storytelling, suspenseful pacing and the striking landscapes of the North East.

Of particular pride was the inclusion of Lindisfarne, where much of the filming took place, showcasing the region’s dramatic beauty on a global stage.

While at the premiere, Liberty had the opportunity to thank director Danny Boyle for choosing the North East as a central filming location.

Visit Berwick extends its sincere thanks to Sony Pictures Entertainment and North East Screen for the invitation, and for their continued role in supporting and spotlighting the region as a unique and valuable location for film and television. It hopes that the film will inspire many people to explore the landscapes that shaped its story.