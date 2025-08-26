Vision Express has confirmed its commitment to the Morpeth community by signing a new five-year lease at a shopping centre.

One of the original tenants when Sanderson Arcade opened in 2009, it has grown its customer base in the town each year since then.

The store has been operated since 2017 by husband-and-wife franchisees Craig and Kate Sixsmith, who combined their expertise in management and optometry to bring a personalised, community-focused approach to the business.

Kate said: “We’re really proud to continue serving the Morpeth community from such a vibrant and welcoming centre.

“Sanderson Arcade has grown from strength to strength and we’re pleased to be part of that on-going success.”

The renewal not only secures Vision Express at Sanderson Arcade for another five years, but also reflects the brand’s confidence in the centre and the town.

Established in 1988, Vision Express now operates more than 500 stores across the UK, delivering professional eye and ear care with a focus on clinical excellence and customer service.

The Morpeth location offers a range of essential services including the advanced eye test, discreet nuance audio hearing aid glasses, contact lenses and designer eyewear.

Vision Express in Morpeth.

James Shepherd, managing director at Dransfield Properties that owns and manages Sanderson Arcade, added: “Vision Express has become part of the fabric of Morpeth and has shown a strong commitment to Sanderson Arcade since the centre’s beginning.

“We are really pleased that another great business is continuing to be a part of Sanderson Arcade.”

Sanderson Arcade has grown into one of the region’s most popular shopping destinations, blending leading national brands with strong local businesses in a beautifully designed town centre setting.

With continued investment and growing footfall, the centre is attracting more visitors than ever with footfall regularly reaching more than 70,000 visitors a week.

In addition, the team at Sanderson Arcade has been working alongside Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council this summer to refresh the town’s markets.

This has included carrying out a recruitment drive for new traders at the weekly Wednesday market to attract a diverse and high-quality offer for shoppers in the town.