Violinist Iona Brown to perform a concert in Morpeth in aid of Henry Dancer Days
A concert featuring the Royal Northern Sinfonia’s principal violinist is taking place at St George’s United Reformed Church in Morpeth next week to raise funds for a children’s cancer charity.
As well as performing and preparing for the concerts, Iona Brown is dedicating as much of her time as she can in aid of Henry Dancer Days – which supports young bone cancer patients and their families during a particularly traumatic time in their lives.
For the past two years, she has challenged herself to complete numerous tasks and performances.
The concert at St George’s United Reformed Church will be held on Friday, March 31 from 7.30pm. Iona will be performing a programme of French works for violin and piano.
She will be accompanied by David Murray, a well-known musician and much respected pianist with an international reputation.
Tickets, priced £8, can be purchased at the Morpeth Chantry Tourist Information Centre in advance or at the door on the night. Students under 18 years will have free admission and tea, coffee and biscuits are included in the price.
There will also be donation buckets available for those wishing to give that little bit extra.
Henry Dancer Days was set-up by former King Edward VI School student Jane Nattrass in memory of her only child Henry, who died of osteosarcoma aged 12. It is now approaching its tenth year having raised almost £1million.
As well as giving grants to families, the charity also finances storytelling and pottery therapy work in hospitals throughout the country – particularly in the North East at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle.