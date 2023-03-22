As well as performing and preparing for the concerts, Iona Brown is dedicating as much of her time as she can in aid of Henry Dancer Days – which supports young bone cancer patients and their families during a particularly traumatic time in their lives.

For the past two years, she has challenged herself to complete numerous tasks and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert at St George’s United Reformed Church will be held on Friday, March 31 from 7.30pm. Iona will be performing a programme of French works for violin and piano.

Iona Brown.

She will be accompanied by David Murray, a well-known musician and much respected pianist with an international reputation.

Tickets, priced £8, can be purchased at the Morpeth Chantry Tourist Information Centre in advance or at the door on the night. Students under 18 years will have free admission and tea, coffee and biscuits are included in the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be donation buckets available for those wishing to give that little bit extra.

Henry Dancer Days was set-up by former King Edward VI School student Jane Nattrass in memory of her only child Henry, who died of osteosarcoma aged 12. It is now approaching its tenth year having raised almost £1million.