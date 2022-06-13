Vintage motorbikes descend on north Northumberland for annual Bamburgh Run

Around 80 machines started and finished their tour in Etal on Sunday.

Some of the motorbikes, sidecars and three-wheelers dated back to well before the First World War, while even the youngest rolled off the production line soon after the Second World War.

On their way riders travelled to the likes of Branxton, Kirknewton, Wooler, Chatton and Lowick.

Motorbikes with sidecars were among those which took part.

Lunch was enjoyed at Etal Village Hall, with a tea stop at the Cheviot Centre in Wooler, with spectators enjoying the chance to get a closer look at the bikes.

The event is organised by the Vintage Motor Cycle Club Reivers Section based in Ashington.

It began in 2015 at Bamburgh Castle but has found a new home on Ford and Etal Estates in recent years.

The Bamburgh Run at Etal.

A vintage motorbike in Etal.