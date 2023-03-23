Villagers at Hartford Bridge, between Bedlington and Cramlington, fear it is just a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed on the A192 at Plessey Woods.

Concerns have been raised about the speed of vehicles on the road, a number of blind junctions and the surface of the road itself.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Council, local man Brian Robson explained the problems at the popular nature reserve.

The road, which passes near Plessey Woods, has been the scene of dozens of accidents over the years.

He said: “I’m talking on behalf of a number of residents at Hartford Bridge. The big concern we have is speed, safety and the surface state on the A192 at Plessey Woods.

“Residents have been complaining about vibrations from the road since 2010. Highways experts have said the substructure is inadequate.

“Visibility is very limited by the brow of the hill to the south and the bend to the north. Road junctions are dangerous due to the blind brow on the hill.

“Trying to cross the road is dangerous for the same reason, particularly between the bus stops. The problem is worse with electric vehicles, as they can’t be heard or seen.

“I’m sure nobody wants to wait for an injury or a death before action is taken.”

Mr Robson suggested a reduction in the speed limit and speed cameras, as well as mirrors to improve visibility at junctions. A second resident commented that it was only “good fortune” that somebody had not been hurt.

Local ward councillor Malcolm Robinson backed the calls for action.

He said: “I think the question that has been raised by residents – and it’s a whole group of them, not just one or two – is valid. Because the bus stops are adjacent to each other, when crossing that road you’re taking your life in your hands.

“Let’s do a road safety survey, let’s see what can be done.”

Coun Robinson also said the road had been resurfaced in recent years, but the work had not been carried out effectively and problems still remained.

