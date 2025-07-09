Plans for a major new digital ‘green data’ campus on farmland in the Coldstream area face growing opposition from concerned villagers.

The application, which would incorporate a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), is earmarked for Laundry Field in Leitholm.

It would comprise of a flexible data centre campus, including ancillary offices, internal/external plant and equipment, emergency back-up generators and associated fuel storage.

But with no less than six battery storage developments planned or approved close to the proposed site, there is growing disquiet at over-development.

A battery storage facility located in a different part of the country. (Photo by Enviromena)

One BESS is in the process of being built by Zenobe, beside the Eccles sub-station, and Matrix Renewables is to launch another development near the same location in November.

Leitholm, Eccles and Birgham Community Council did not object to either of those applications.

But concerned Leitholm resident Tom Buttler said that as a result of both of those schemes receiving approval, speculators were “jumping on the bandwagon trying to make money” with a further four schemes now in the offing.

Mr Butler, who lives one field away from the proposed data site, said: “I think we have almost a quarter of the amount of battery storage needed for the whole of Scotland.

“Nobody in the local community is saying there should not be BESS, there isn’t an issue with the Zenobe or Matrix site, because they are actually next to the sub-station.

“But Laundry Field is a mile and a half away. What has happened is that a company called AAH Consultants, who are acting for the developer Apatura, has written to all the local farmers saying they will lease their land for 40 years and give them millions of pounds in the process and the farmers have said ‘I’m going to have some of that’.

“The reason that the data centre is not necessary is that it is not near to a built-up area, which is where data centres need to be.

“Secondly, you need water to run a data centre and there is very little water supply there and thirdly, it’s actually going to draw energy from the National Grid because the battery storage next to it doesn’t have enough power to run it.

“It’s not green in the sense they are going to use energy that should be going through the battery storage site to run their data centre.”

Mr Buttler added: “The community is against this data centre. The site they are proposing for both developments will potentially take 120 acres of prime agricultural land.

“We are now waiting for them to put a planning application in so we can object to it because at the moment it is just a screening request.

“To be fair to Zenobe and Matrix they are working with the communities, they’re talking to us, but we have had no information from Apatura, even though the community council has tried they are not responding.”

A report with the application from Apatura states: “The proposed development would make a nationally significant contribution to Scotland. ‘Green Data Centres’ are recognised to contribute to the ‘Digital Fibre Network’ policy priority across Scotland.

“The future design of the scheme can be planned to preserve any existing green infrastructure, ensuring the protection of ecological corridors.”

Apatura has been approached for comment over its public consultation plans regarding the data centre.