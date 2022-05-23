Village volunteers clear overgrown patch

This was the first project for Scremerston Blooms – formed earlier this month as a sub-group of the re-named Scremerston Community Action, formerly Scremerston Community Christmas.

The patch of land located at the north end of the village bordered the road from Cocklawburn beach and the footpath from the A1 into Scremerston.

It was overgrown and had suffered extensive damage following Storm Arwen last November, resulting in fallen conifers and other trees at precarious angles. The footpath was dark, overgrown and the undergrowth was full of litter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area of land after the work took place.

A dozen volunteers set to with chainsaws and a chipper machine, garden rakes and secateurs, and by the end of the weekend the area was transformed into a pleasant spot, free from unsightly undergrowth, with a light and airy pathway through to the village.

They were careful not to disturb any wildlife and even built hedgehog houses from some of the trees they cut down.

Sandra Greenwood, chairman of the local parish council, said: “On behalf of the parish council I would like to thank all involved for the excellent work in clearing the eyesore at the north end of the village.

“It was long overdue and has made such a difference to the pathway going through. It is no longer cluttered and overgrown, and is now a safe place for people to walk through – especially the children walking to school.”