A small team of volunteers led by Jackie Reeves and Marion Gallon worked for months to bring it all together.

They started with a craft session in the village hall where regulars and visitors alike made jubilee-themed items.

Celebrations then kicked off in style with a beach party around the harbour on the Thursday where a plethora of Elvises were to be seen.

Craster residents pose with the Queen.

The beacon was lit on the north pier followed by fireworks.

The Cottage Inn hosted a 50s themed garden party and dance on Friday.

A photo exhibition of Craster in the 1950s was a highlight on Saturday.

Sybil Dawson unveiled the village photograph that the talented Andy Cowan had taken a few weeks ago. Sybil had been involved in the village celebrations for the coronation so she was an apt choice.

A village football match was played.

More vigorous activities followed with an hour of family fun involving sack races and rounders.

The afternoon saw a revival of a good old Craster tradition of a game of lads against lasses football.

On Sunday afternoon The Jolly Fisherman offered tasters and villagers were treated to a free cream tea.

A time capsule was placed in the old kitchen under the hall floor.

A craft session in the village hall.

A barbecue was held by the harbour.