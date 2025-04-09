Village hall hopes dealt a blow in Belford as trustees fall short in bid to buy Ferguson Hall

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Long-held hopes of securing premises for use as a village hall in Belford have been dealt a blow.

Belford Village Hall Trustees had hoped to buy the Ferguson Hall but were unsuccessful in their bid.

In a social media post they explained: “We received a phone call from the selling agents advising us that they'd had several offers on the Ferguson Hall and as a result of that, they were closing the bidding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Guy Renner-Thompson had been very successful in applying for funding from several sources and we had manged to get an additional £55k in funding in a very short time.

The Ferguson Hall in Belford.The Ferguson Hall in Belford.
The Ferguson Hall in Belford.

“We were therefore in a position to offer £145k for the hall (£90k of our trust money plus £55k in funding) at very short notice, just before they closed the offers. The hall was on the market for offers around £150k.

“We are extremely disappointed to say that the agent called back to advise us that our offer had been rejected by the seller and that they'd accepted a higher offer.

“This isn't the news that anyone wanted as we'd desperately hoped that we'd be able to purchase the Ferguson Hall and give the village a village hall back, but unfortunately it's not to be this time. The trust money will remain in the bank until the next opportunity arises.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Renner-Thompson, Belford Parish Council chairman, said: “This is a blow for the village but it shows it is possible to raise a lot of money in a short space of time. Now we need to look at building a new village hall somewhere in Belford.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice