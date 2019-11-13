The Vikings are coming to Alnwick - thanks to successful fund-raising appeal

Bailiffgate Museum is to stage an exhibition titled 'Vikings Fact & Fiction'.

Its appeal for funds to upgrade its CCTV and security systems has met its target of £6,400 after less than five weeks.

Donations from local residents and supporters of the museum and gallery together with successful applications for grants mean that Bailiffgate’s big summer exhibition Vikings Fact & Fiction, a unique partnership with Jorvik Viking Centre in York, will go ahead in 2020.

With the security upgrade, Bailiffgate will also be able to borrow important artefacts and paintings from national museums and galleries in the future through the national Ready to Borrow Scheme, bringing cultural objects to the North East for residents to enjoy on their doorstep.

Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Mann, volunteer, said: “We are absolutely delighted at the response to this appeal.

“We are an independent charity and we raise all of our own income just to meet the running costs.

“We are volunteer led and run and our dedicated team works incredibly hard to bring high quality exhibitions to Alnwick and attract diverse audiences.

“We are very excited about working with Jorvik for our big summer exhibition in 2020 which we think will be a great day out for both adults and children.”

A Viking longboat.

Bailiffgate Museum is housed in a Grade 2 listed former church over three floors, in the historic Castle Quarter of Alnwick