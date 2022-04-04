Views sought on future of Ashington's Wansbeck Square

Views sought on future of Wansbeck Square in Ashington.

The Ashington Town Board – made up of business, public sector, and community leaders – is developing an ambitious Investment Plan for the town.

And people’s views are now being sought on the future of Wansbeck Square in the town centre, with both an online survey and in-person consultation.

Residents and traders will be asked their thoughts on several proposals for the site, from improving parts of it through to demolishing the current Wansbeck Square building and creating a brand-new retail, leisure, and public space offer.

The online consultation is open now and will run until April 4th at nland.uk/WansbeckSquare

A drop-in for traders and other local businesses will be held on Monday, April 4, between 5pm and 6.30pm at the same venue.

Feedback from all the consultations will help us to seek funding to deliver our plans.

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, Northumberland County Council’s Cabinet Member for Business, said: “Things are starting to move at pace as we plan for the redevelopment of the town, and we hope as many people as possible will have their say on proposals.

“Wansbeck Square is a key location in Ashington, and with the Northumberland Line due to open next year this will be a real gateway for the town, so we need to ensure we choose the right option for the future of the site.”

John Johnston, chief executive of Bernicia and chair of the Ashington Town Board, said: “This is an exciting time for Ashington as we make plans to change the way the town centre works, responding to the opportunities that the new rail line will bring, and creating more open public space and the potential for modern environmentally friendly buildings.

"A new Wansbeck Square will be a catalyst for change attracting more people into a rejuvenated town centre.”