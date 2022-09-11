VIDEO: See the Accession Proclamation read out outside Morpeth Town Hall by High Sheriff Col James Royds

Accompanied by the Duchess of Northumberland, the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Col James Royds, read out the Accession Proclamation of King Charles III outside the town hall.

Before he delivered the momentous speech, the Duchess said: "Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of the county of Northumberland of the beginning of our new king’s reign.”

She added that “our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe”.

King Charles III speaks during his proclamation during the accession council in London yesterday.

After the proclamation was read out and the dignitaries moved to leave the stage, the crowd burst into spontaneous applause and Morpeth clock tower’s bells rang out.

King Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch yesterday at a ceremony at St James’s Palace where former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted ‘God save the King’.

The accession council ceremony, held at the official residence of the sovereign in London, was also televised for the first time ever.

Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when she died on Thursday, but the council met on Saturday to proclaim his succession, with his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Liz Truss among those to sign the proclamation.

Col James Royds ended his speech with three cheers for the new king.

It comes after the King pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address.

He told the nation on Friday evening of his "profound sorrow" at the loss of his mother, praising her warmth, humour and "unerring ability always to see the best in people".

Today’s proclamation readings form part of a tradition which dates back centuries, and is the formal method of sharing the news that the monarch has died, and that the heir has acceded to the throne.

The High Sheriff of Northumberland, James Royds, was accompanied by the Duchess of Northumberland.

Hundreds of people lined the streets around Morpeth Town Hall to hear the Accession Proclamation.