Victorian villa-style family house in Rothbury area on the market for just short of £1million

A stunning four-bedroom property set in highly attractive south facing landscaped gardens with an apple-tree orchard is available to purchase.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 18:12 BST

The Victorian villa-style family house in the Rothbury area provides exceptional views of the Simonside Hills to the south, Cragside to the east and the Upper Coquetdale Valley to the west.

Whinbank’s quiet location, accessed by a short private road, is on the edge of the Moor with adjacent access to the Rothbury Terraces and Carriage Drive.

It is in an excellent condition retaining marble fireplaces, sash windows, plaster cornicing, deep skirtings and fine panelled doors.

A swimming pool/games area with sauna, jacuzzi and changing facilities adjoins the house and overlooks an all-weather tennis court. There is ample parking for seven vehicles.

It is on the market with Ayre Property Services. The guide price is £950,000.

1. Whinbank 1

The Victorian villa-style family house in the Rothbury area provides exceptional views of the Simonside Hills to the south, Cragside to the east and the Upper Coquetdale Valley to the west.

Plenty of space for comfortable sofas and chairs.

2. Whinbank 2

Plenty of space for comfortable sofas and chairs.

Kitchen.

3. Whinbank 3

Kitchen.

One of the bedrooms.

4. Whinbank 4

One of the bedrooms.

