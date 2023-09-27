A stunning four-bedroom property set in highly attractive south facing landscaped gardens with an apple-tree orchard is available to purchase.

The Victorian villa-style family house in the Rothbury area provides exceptional views of the Simonside Hills to the south, Cragside to the east and the Upper Coquetdale Valley to the west.

Whinbank’s quiet location, accessed by a short private road, is on the edge of the Moor with adjacent access to the Rothbury Terraces and Carriage Drive.

It is in an excellent condition retaining marble fireplaces, sash windows, plaster cornicing, deep skirtings and fine panelled doors.

A swimming pool/games area with sauna, jacuzzi and changing facilities adjoins the house and overlooks an all-weather tennis court. There is ample parking for seven vehicles.

It is on the market with Ayre Property Services. The guide price is £950,000.

