Vets and Coastguard issue warning after Cocker Spaniel plunges 30ft over cliff in Berwick
Nala suffered a fractured pelvis, a broken rib, a damaged lung, severe internal and external bruising and lacerations to her legs in the horrific fall, which happened after she spotted a bird and ran after it while on a walk by the coast in the northern part of town.
She tumbled over the cliff edge, landing on rocks as the tide was out, and had to be lifted to safety in a joint rescue operation by two teams from the Berwick and Eyemouth HM Coastguard – who took her to Galedin Vets in Rampart Business Park in Berwick, which is part of veterinary group VetPartners.
Nala, who is owned by grandmother Gillian Simpson from Newfields, spent a week in hospital at Galedin Vets and received round-the-clock care followed by weekly check-ups over the following six weeks until she made a full recovery.
Mrs Simpson’s daughter Emma said: “The Coastguard team were amazing as, within an hour of her falling, she was at Galedin Vets.
“She has had a long road back to recuperation and we thought in the first four or five days we might lose her. Every time we went in to see her, it was devastating as she looked so poorly.
“The vets went the extra mile and we can’t thank them enough. Vets, nurses and receptionists would go in and give her a cuddle, which was so caring and kind.”
Nala returned to the practice this week, where she was reunited with members of the Galedin team and volunteers from HM Coastguard.
Vet Kirsty Morrison said: “Her treatment and recovery involved a huge team effort as she needed a lot of care both while she was in the hospital and after release.
“She has been a very lucky dog to have recovered so well after a fall like that and our message to dog walkers is to keep their pets on a lead near cliffs or big drops.”
HM Coastguard volunteer Jon Dixon, who abseiled down the cliff and placed Nala in a special bag before they were hoisted up, said: “We are relieved she is ok, but prevention is better than intervention.”
