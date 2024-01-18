News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Veterans WARM HUB at venue in Berwick town centre

North Northumberland Voluntary Forum (NNVF) is raising awareness of its monthly coffee morning for veterans.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Veterans WARM HUB meets on the last Wednesday of every month at the Berwick Voluntary Centre on Tweed Street. It is a free event open to ex-British Forces – there is no affiliation with any particular service or service charity.

It has a relaxed atmosphere where veterans can enjoy a ‘cuppa’ whilst reminiscing about service life with other veterans who understand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Veterans WARM HUB can also signpost veterans to other organisations for support such as Citizens Advice Northumberland and Community Action Northumberland.

Most Popular
The Veterans WARM HUB meets on the last Wednesday of every month at the Berwick Voluntary Centre on Tweed Street. Picture by Google.The Veterans WARM HUB meets on the last Wednesday of every month at the Berwick Voluntary Centre on Tweed Street. Picture by Google.
The Veterans WARM HUB meets on the last Wednesday of every month at the Berwick Voluntary Centre on Tweed Street. Picture by Google.

The next such event is taking place on Wednesday, January 31 from 10am to noon.

If you need any further information, please do not hesitate to contact NNVF by email – [email protected] – or call 01289 304141 (answer phone, leave your contact details for a member of the team to call you back).

Related topics:VeteransBerwick