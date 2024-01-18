Veterans WARM HUB at venue in Berwick town centre
The Veterans WARM HUB meets on the last Wednesday of every month at the Berwick Voluntary Centre on Tweed Street. It is a free event open to ex-British Forces – there is no affiliation with any particular service or service charity.
It has a relaxed atmosphere where veterans can enjoy a ‘cuppa’ whilst reminiscing about service life with other veterans who understand.
The Veterans WARM HUB can also signpost veterans to other organisations for support such as Citizens Advice Northumberland and Community Action Northumberland.
The next such event is taking place on Wednesday, January 31 from 10am to noon.
If you need any further information, please do not hesitate to contact NNVF by email – [email protected] – or call 01289 304141 (answer phone, leave your contact details for a member of the team to call you back).