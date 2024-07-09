Veteran’s breakfast club set to be trialled in Alnwick

By Lauren Coulson
Published 9th Jul 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 16:49 BST
In line with many other towns, Northumberland County Councillor Gordon Castle has decided to launch a veteran’s breakfast club in Alnwick.

Northumberland County Council veterans champion Gordon Castle is trialling the club at Lindisfarne Community Cafe for all veterans and any serving personell, however long they served, to feel welcome, along with their partners.

Veteran’s breakfast clubs are a nationwide initiative that bring together former service men and women to share their experiences and support one another at an easily found and modestly priced social event.

Cost will be kept to a minimum with a bacon or sausage sandwich plus tea or coffee costing £2.95 per person.

Lindisfarne Community Centre.

The club is not funded or sponsored by any institution yet and the organisers have no way of knowing how many will attend, but they hope that a successful first try will encourage future gatherings.

The first event will be on Thursday July 25 at 10am at the Lindisfarne Community Centre on Lindisfarne Road.

