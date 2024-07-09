Veteran’s breakfast club set to be trialled in Alnwick
Northumberland County Council veterans champion Gordon Castle is trialling the club at Lindisfarne Community Cafe for all veterans and any serving personell, however long they served, to feel welcome, along with their partners.
Veteran’s breakfast clubs are a nationwide initiative that bring together former service men and women to share their experiences and support one another at an easily found and modestly priced social event.
Cost will be kept to a minimum with a bacon or sausage sandwich plus tea or coffee costing £2.95 per person.
The club is not funded or sponsored by any institution yet and the organisers have no way of knowing how many will attend, but they hope that a successful first try will encourage future gatherings.
The first event will be on Thursday July 25 at 10am at the Lindisfarne Community Centre on Lindisfarne Road.
