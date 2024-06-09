Veterans at HMP Northumberland commemorate D-Day 80
Volunteers of its Prison In-Reach service perform many tasks and fulfils many roles for veterans of the Armed Forces serving custodial sentences.
SSAFA Northumberland has a close working association with HMP Northumberland, a relationship that goes back for well over a decade, and last Thursday (June 6) – the 80th anniversary of D-Day – they and others took part in a poignant service of remembrance for the Normandy Landings in June 1944.
SSAFA branch chairperson, Dr Caroline Pryer attended in her capacity as Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland and gave an address, while poems were read by a prisoner and the prison governor.
SSAFA Northumberland enjoys a close partnership with the Oswin Project, a local charity that gives VCJS a second chance through mentoring, training, and employment opportunities.
Caroline viewed several sites within the prison involved with the care and rehabilitation of prisoners including a visit to the newly opened Alnwick House accommodation block and the tailoring and engineering workshops.
She also visited the prison market gardens – now managed by the Oswin Project, which runs its “Growing Out” project – and met members of staff and prisoners employed there. Produce from the market gardens can be bought at the farm shop located outside the prison estate and open to the public.
Caroline and others enjoyed a reception and buffet lunch in Café 16, another enterprise within the prison grounds run by the Oswin Project.
Café 16 has received two donations from the Carmichael Walker Trust to buy catering equipment used by the prisoners who work there, with the most recent donation funding the purchase of a John Hunt Champion Little Pie Press.
Caroline said: “Thursday’s visit – especially on the 80th anniversary of D-Day – gave the prison, its staff, and prisoners the chance to showcase the wonderful work that’s being done with our ex-Armed Forces personnel in the criminal justice system.
“It was an exceptional morning and I was hugely humbled to have the opportunity to talk with prisoners, volunteers and staff remembering those who showed courage, resilience and solidarity on D-Day 1944 and reflecting on similarly themed support given to prisoners at HMP Northumberland.”
