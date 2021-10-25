Veteran support project launched by Age UK Northumberland

Age UK Northumberland has launched a project to provide practical advice and support to veterans.

Covenant Reset will provide access to a range of information, advice, advocacy, bereavement, health and wellbeing and dementia services, to help local veterans reset their body and minds after a long lockdown.

Amy Whyte, head of charitable services and operations at Age UK Northumberland, said: “Northumberland is home to around 17,000 veterans.

"There is a clear need for a provision of services that are specifically tailored to help and understand the needs of our veteran community our veterans, particularly as they return to their new ‘normal’ after Covid-19.

“We are very proud to have been given this opportunity to make a difference within our community.

“We are very fortunate to have a number of ex-servicemen and women who work or volunteer with us at Age UK Northumberland, and they are really looking forward to getting involved with this project.”

The project which has secured funding from The Covenant Fund.

Age UK Northumberland has for many years supported members of the Armed Forces Community through the provision of information, advice, welfare benefits and advocacy support, as well as friendship, health and wellbeing advice and exercise classes.

The charity aims to make these services even more accessible to our veterans through this project and urge local veterans to get in touch to find out more.

For more information about the Covenant Reset Project for Veterans visit the website: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/northumberland/our-services/mod-covenant-project/ or call 01670 784 800 and select option 2.