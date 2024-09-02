Veteran grower retains title at Olde Ship Leek Show in Seahouses
Alan won best in show along with best stand of leeks and best intermediate leek.
Alan, 82, said: “I used to watch my dad and picked up a lot of tips from him. It’s a great hobby to have. It’s been a tough year as it’s been so wet, but I’m very pleased with my leeks.”
Also taking a glut of prizes on Sunday was Ray Massey of Greenhill, who took top prize with his collection of vegetables, stump and long carrots as well as prizes for potatoes.
Jason Liddle impressed judge Jimmy Johnson to take the winning shallot and onion stands and for his tomato entry.
Club secretary Heather Chamberlain’s winning floral displays earned her top prizes in the decorative arrangement of flowers class and gladioli vase.
Produce from the show was auctioned off. The highest selling item was a loaf of gingerbread which sold for £150!
