Brenda Blethyn, in Vera's trademark raincoat, films scenes at Seaton Sluice on Friday. Pictures: Ron Dobson

The star of the show, Brenda Blethyn, and her iconic Land Rover were spotted by an eagle-eyed photographer in Seaton Sluice.

Surrounded by fellow cast members and crew, she could be seen running through scenes for the 12th series of the popular drama.

Last week Blethyn’s co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays her sidekick Det Sgt Aiden Healy, tweeted to confirm filming was underway again, and viewers had a lot to look forward to.

Filming for series 12 is well underway and is due to air next year.

He said: “We are back for another special episode of Vera. Day 1 in the bag… after a little break it’s been lovely to see everyone again. Old & new faces. Vera fans, you’re in for a treat!”

And on Saturday, he said he and Blethyn were looking forward to the weekend after a tiring few days filming in bad weather. He told his 27,600 followers: “First week of filming ep 5 all done. Amazing crew battling the elements. Much deserved restful weekends all round!”

The cast and crew were filming in Durham last week, before moving north to the Northumberland coast.