On Tuesday, June 25, the ITV detective drama Vera was filming for its final series in Glanton on Front Street and outside of The Queens Head. The crew will film again on Friday July 5, after a reschedule from July 4 to prevent election day disruption.

In April, Brenda Blethyn confirmed she would be hanging up her trench coat and hat after the announcement that the 14th series of Vera mark the end with with two feature length episodes. Since then, filming started in May and lead star Blethyn and David Leon, returning as sidekick Joe Ashworth, have since been spotted Cambois, Gateshead, Blyth, South Shields, Whitley Bay, Hartlepool, and now Glanton.

For the purpose of filming, Glanton was renamed ‘Ghyllstead’ and The Queens Head was renamed ‘The Stanhope Arms’, which fans of the show will acknowledge as also being Vera’s surname.

As more filming is due to take place, another casting call was issued on Tuesday by talent agency NE14 on their Facebook page. They are looking for Black and Asian adults with their own transport to participate in early morning filming on July 5 as parade goers.

To apply, email [email protected] with a recent selfie, your contact details with a telephone number and specify your preferred fitting date, which is either June 28 at Killingworth or June 29 at Chopwell.

Glanton is having a Ceilidh Dance on the Saturday, July 6 at 7pm so the hall will now be decorated during the morning.

“We are hoping for a good turn out. Perhaps Brenda Blethyn and her crew would like to come along and enjoy Glanton hospitality?” said a hall trustee.

“All are welcome to come for the evening of dance, to watch or relax and listen to the very accomplished Glendale Ceilidh Band.”

Children under 14 free. Licensed Bar. £7 on the door.