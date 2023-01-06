It will be the second time the crime and mystery book festival has be held – the inaugural event took place in February last year and was a huge success.

It is therefore back by public demand. And keen to host the biggest names in crime fiction, Simon Bewick and Vic Watson have lined up UK bestsellers and local authors Trevor Wood and Ann Cleeves OBE – the brains behind Vera.

Mr Bewick, co-director of Bay Tales, said: “We’re thrilled with the authors joining us. We’ve got Sunday Times and New York Times bestsellers, Richard and Judy Pick authors, award winners as well as several with work coming to BBC, ITV, Netflix and Paramount Plus soon.”

Crime author Ann Cleeves, who is behind the Vera novels.

Vic Watson, co-director of Bay Tales, said: “Bay Tales Live 2023 will be even bigger and better, with more community involvement. We’re not just focusing solely on household names. Feedback from our first show indicated that audience members enjoyed being introduced to writers they weren’t already familiar with.

"Simon and I remain committed to giving writers that readers may not yet know a platform to be discovered. In addition to the five main panels, we’re also planning extra elements to ensure that we shine a spotlight on as many authors as possible.”

While they’re not revealing everything they have in store for next March, the pair are confident that their audience at Whitley Bay Playhouse will enjoy the 2023 show even more than first event.

Ann Cleeves has also stepped up to support the festival – being held on Saturday, March 4 – by taking on the official role of patron.

Last years festival received amazing feedback, and is set to return again this March.

She said: “The first Bay Tales was a delight from start to finish and the whole town can’t wait to welcome everyone back in 2023.”

Vic said: “We’re so grateful to have Ann’s support. She’s been behind us all the way since we started our online shows and to have her as our official patron is such an honour. It’s incredible that someone so pivotal in the crime writing world - and the north east - has backed us.”