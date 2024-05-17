Vera author Ann Cleeves launches village group's new book
The group, based in Lynemouth Library, welcomed Vera author Ann Cleeves – who took time out of her busy schedule to attend the event to mark the publication of its second book.
Several of the Lynemouth Writers Group members are also part of Ann’s inspirational Reading for Wellbeing Project, which began two years ago.
With the multi award-winning author as both patron and ambassador, the project has flourished, setting up community groups, visiting schools, care homes and working in a hospital to bring those benefits to life for people who may be struggling.
Ann said: “Stories have always been healing, as a means of escape and freeing the mind from everyday concerns and worries. I leaned heavily on reading at a difficult time in my life and wanted to help others do the same.
“It is about reading for pleasure and I’ve seen how understanding and confidence grows when people are encouraged to explore their experiences through story.”
She was on hand at Lynemouth Library, along with members of the Reading for Wellbeing Northumberland team and local councillors, to launch the Lynemouth Writers Group’s second anthology of short stories and poetry – ‘Circle of Seven’.
Coun Jeff Watson, Northumberland County Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: ”Ann has always been very generous with her time and also helps to part fund the project – her commitment is so valuable to the project.”
