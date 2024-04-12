Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris and Sarah Fryer founded the plant-powered vegan pie company, Magpye, and recently relocated from North Tyneside to the heart of Hadrian’s Wall country.

They are based within a hub of creative businesses at Vallum Farm, where they hope to develop and grow their planet friendly pie-making journey.

They began creating their plant-based masterpiece at home in 2019, before moving into their own unit. Today, they stock their delicious produce in a range of outlets across the UK and even provide enough pies to fuel the hungry football fans at Forest Green Rovers FC, the world’s greenest football club.

From left to right; Rachel Ryder, business growth & investment manager at Advance Northumberland, with Chris and Sarah Fryer, co-founders and owners of plant-powered vegan pie company, Magpye.

Chris said: “Relocating to Northumberland marks a fresh chapter for Magpye, under the wide skies and amidst the inspiring landscape that fuels our creativity. We’ve already felt a warm welcome and immense support from Advance Northumberland, whose encouragement has been as satisfying as the fillings in our pies.

“This move isn’t just a change of scenery; it’s a chance to expand our horizons, to innovate, and to continue crafting pies that make hearts and bellies full. We’re ready to roll out our vision for Magpye’s future, one delicious pie at a time”.

Using sustainably sourced flour, plant-based butter and completely free of palm-oil, Magpye offer a wholesome experience, and a meat-free alternative, putting a delicious spin on the traditional British classic.

Rachel Ryder, business growth & investment manager at Advance Northumberland, said: “It's been a joy supporting Chris and Sarah on their investment journey. Their delicious vegan products are a testament to the creativity and vibrancy of Vallum Farm.