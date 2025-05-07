Visitors were greeted by the sight of 1940s sweethearts, lovingly re-enacting that magical moment of reunion when men returned home from the war.

They recalled stories handed down from parents and grandparents of a day 80 years ago – tales of jubilation and dancing in the street when neighbours brought out their tables, chairs and best tablecloths to lay on a feast to celebrate the end of the war in Europe.

The atmosphere in the Cresswell Walled Garden was buzzing with excitement, with men and women in Second World War uniforms adding to the immersive experience.

Around them fluttered colourful bunting and vintage costumes, and even the dogs joined in the celebration.

A Cresswell Pele Tower spokesperson said: “The weather seemed to honour the occasion as well, with the clouds parting to reveal brilliant blue skies and bright sunshine.

“This perfect setting was beautifully complemented by the familiar voice of Vera Lynn – whose iconic song ‘We’ll Meet Again’ played, stirring memories and emotions alike.

“The event was not just a commemoration, but a celebration of courage, community and the unbreakable spirit that defined the war years.

“All in all, the event was a cheerful reminder of history, brought to life with warmth, joy and a deep sense of gratitude.

“It was made possible with special grants from the parish council and Northumberland County Council.”

1 . Cresswell Pele Tower VE Day 80 1.jpg The atmosphere in the Cresswell Walled Garden was buzzing with excitement. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

2 . Cresswell Pele Tower VE Day 80 celebration The event was made possible with special grants from the parish council and Northumberland County Council. Photo: Cresswell Pele Tower Photo Sales

3 . Cresswell Pele Tower VE Day 80 celebration The atmosphere in the Cresswell Walled Garden was buzzing with excitement. Photo: Cresswell Pele Tower Photo Sales