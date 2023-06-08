The listed Grade 1 structure was first opened in 1624. It had been closed from October 2020 to June 2021 for a restoration project.

The £900,000 scheme involved waterproofing the bridge deck, relaying the road surface and footways, repairing the masonry parapets and installing new LED lighting. This was required in order to prevent water ingress and further deterioration.

Now Coun Catherine Seymour, member for Berwick North, has received an update from the county council’s Local Services team about the remaining maintenance works required at the bridge – including that discussions are on-going about secure the necessary planning consents such as Scheduled Monument Consent.

Berwick Old Bridge pictured in 2021 after the restoration project had been carried out.

The timing of any celebration activities for the 400th anniversary will be taken into account.

Paul Jones, service director for the Local Services team, said in an email to Coun Seymour: “This further programme of works will entail repointing to all external elevations of the bridge as well as repair/replacement of any localised areas of deteriorated masonry.

“It will also include works to the bridge piers/cutwaters to address any voids.

“It is our intention that the remaining works to the bridge will be undertaken during two further phases of activity. We anticipate starting phase two on site this summer, with the final phase – phase three – being undertaken in 2024/25.

“The timing of any celebration activities for the 400th anniversary of the bridge will therefore be factored into to the scheduling of the phase three maintenance programme so that the bridge is clear of any scaffolding/temporary works at this time.

“I would also like to highlight that it is our intention for the bridge to remain open to pedestrians and cyclists during both the phase two and phase three works, but it will be necessary to close it to traffic for periods during these works.”

Coun Seymour said: “It is pleasing that significant work and funding on the safe restoration of Berwick Old Bridge is to continue this summer by Northumberland County Council, as one of my priorities on the LTP with some input on the works.

