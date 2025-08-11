Various services in Northumberland to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day
The 9th Battalion Royal Northumberland Fusiliers were among those who fought in Asia in the Second World War.
As well as those who died, others ended up as prisoners of war and suffered greatly during their captivity.
The services to mark the anniversary where the association will be represented include the following: Berwick War Memorial 9.30am; County Hall in Morpeth 10.30am; Alnwick War Memorial and Column Field 10.45am; Rothbury War Memorial 10.45am; Amble War Memorial 2pm.
In addition, there will be a commemoration from 3pm at St Michael and All Angels church in Ford.
At this service, it is planned to have volunteers place a flower in the church to remember those from the local area who died in the Far East conflict and commemorate their memory.