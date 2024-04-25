Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work is also ongoing to identify a location for a planned banking hub in the town centre, with existing branches under consideration.

The update was provided by Cllr Martin Swinbank who had a meeting with its proposed operator, Cash Access UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the recent decision by Lloyds and Halifax to close their neighbouring branches on Bondgate Within from January 2025.

Halifax and Lloyds in Alnwick. Picture: Google

"I took the opportunity to relay the very real concerns and specific requirements of the many residents who have been in touch,” said Cllr Swinbank, member for Alnwick ward on Northumberland County Council.

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

"The plans for Alnwick are at an early stage,” said Cllr Swinbank. “The location has not yet been identified although the former Barclays building, and the Lloyds and Halifax buildings will be considered.

“There will be a cash machine provided,” he added. “The counter service will offer cash / cheque deposit and withdrawal, ability to pay bills etc. The cash / coin limits are set by the individual bank in conjunction with the Post Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only bank currently committed to Alnwick is Lloyds, but more are fully expected to sign up to fill the available days

“If a permanent location for the hub is not identified in the next six months, then a temporary option would be made available until a permanent home can be found.

"Whilst the loss of the last banks from Alnwick is a severe disappointment and a concern for many who use the branches, the banking hub will retain most of those services albeit on a more restricted basis. It may hopefully even entice other former high street banks back to Alnwick.

"I would suggest that customers may wish to get in touch with their own bank directly and express their desire for a presence at the banking hub. There will be space for at least five different banks and your voice could well be heard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds Banking Group says the closures decision is based on declining usage, with the number of transactions by personal customers having fallen by 58% at the Lloyds branch, and 52% at the Halifax, over the last five years.

Barclays, which closed its Alnwick branch last year, continues to offer a ‘pop-up cashless banking site’ at the Playhouse.