Therefore, to celebrate this milestone for the charity that saves lives at sea, several events are planned in Berwick throughout 2024.

One of the first of these will be an exhibition focusing on the history of the RNLI in Berwick, which will be held in Spittal Community Centre over the weekend of March 23 and 24.

Members of the Berwick RNLI Fundraising Group are looking for people who have either had a connection with Berwick Lifeboat over the years, or are descendants of families who were involved in the past.

They are looking for anecdotal histories, or anything else relating to Berwick’s lifeboat history that you would be willing to share with them for the exhibition.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Please contact Jen Wood, lifeboat administration officer, at [email protected] or come along and see us at our Brew with the Crew Event at Berwick Lifeboat Station this Sunday (February 18) from noon to 2pm.

“Other events include a concert being held by the Golden Square Singers at Berwick Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 20 from 7.30pm. Entry is by donation, with all proceeds going to Berwick RNLI.

“We will also be holding our Lifeboat Fete Day this year on Sunday, August 4.