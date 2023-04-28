The ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 6 and Hepscott Parish Hall will be open from 9.30am to show it on a big screen.

On the same day, New Life Morpeth will be holding a free to attend event inside and outside the Christian Centre premises on Dacre Street between 2pm and 6pm.

It will include a hog roast, bouncy castle, face-painting, music and a free raffle. There will also be a cake stall and the proceeds from the stall will go to a good cause.

On Monday, May 8, the Age UK shop in Newgate Street, Morpeth, will be opening its doors as part of The Big Help Out voluntary initiative.

On Sunday, May 7, a picnic event will be held in Hepscott Parish Hall and on the field from 2pm to 5pm. It is fancy dress for children with a princes, princesses pirates and superheroes theme – and adults can dress up too if they wish.

There will be children’s entertainment between 2.15pm and 4.15pm and a tug-of-war for both adults and children to finish.

Marquees will be in place and Hepscott WI will provide tea, coffee, soft drinks and hot dogs. However, those coming along are asked to bring their own picnic, table and chairs.

A Traditional Sung Civic Evensong to celebrate the coronation will take place at St Mary the Virgin Church, Morpeth, on Sunday, May 7, from 6pm. This is a community celebration, all are welcome.

