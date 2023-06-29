On Tuesday, July 11 at 10.30am, it is running a ‘Parent and Baby Drop In’ with a view to making it a regular event.

On July 29, it will hold a Baby Items Pop Up Shop with donations of clothing, formula, toys and equipment being accepted between July 10 and July 23.

Managing director Isabel Litster said: “We don't currently have a baby group in Highcliffe and Eastcliffe, and we know from talking to new parents it is needed for peer support.

Northern View in Highcliffe.

“It's not limited to Upper Spittal residents, everyone is welcome.

“We know how expensive it is to have a new baby in the house and how quickly babies grow. The Pop Up Shop is something we’ve wanted to offer for a long time and we’re pleased to be able to do it this year.”

For older children during the summer holidays, Northern View is opening the doors to the ball pool and soft play area every Tuesday between 10am and 3pm so children can play for free. August 8 has been reserved as an autism friendly session and, as requested by parents, August 15 will be for under fives and their siblings.

On Thursdays, activity days are planned with Noon Entertainments coming along on August 10 and G&J Messy Play returning on August 3 and August 24.

A morning of arts and crafts on August 17 completes the summer line-up.