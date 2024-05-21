Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two members of a national maritime charity are not going too overboard with celebrations after gaining an advanced safety boat qualification.

The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) has a focus on nautical training and community service. The Northumbria Unit covers an area between Berwick and Teesside.

Two members of the MVS successfully completed their RYA Safety Boat qualification at Kielder Water Sailing Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Carrington and Barry Coffell took part in the two-day assessment and had to demonstrate competency in the recovery of casualties from the water as well as how to right/recover/tow a range of craft from windsurfers to larger sailing vessels.

Barry Coffell and Angela Carrington have successfully completed their RYA Safety Boat qualification.

Head of Unit David Bourn said: “Angela and Barry have put a lot of work into gaining this qualification, which will enable the unit to provide safety cover for a wide range of maritime events in our area of operation that stretches from Berwick to the Tees.