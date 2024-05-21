Useful qualification for Maritime Volunteer Service members Angela and Barry

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st May 2024, 18:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two members of a national maritime charity are not going too overboard with celebrations after gaining an advanced safety boat qualification.

The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) has a focus on nautical training and community service. The Northumbria Unit covers an area between Berwick and Teesside.

Two members of the MVS successfully completed their RYA Safety Boat qualification at Kielder Water Sailing Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angela Carrington and Barry Coffell took part in the two-day assessment and had to demonstrate competency in the recovery of casualties from the water as well as how to right/recover/tow a range of craft from windsurfers to larger sailing vessels.

Barry Coffell and Angela Carrington have successfully completed their RYA Safety Boat qualification.Barry Coffell and Angela Carrington have successfully completed their RYA Safety Boat qualification.
Barry Coffell and Angela Carrington have successfully completed their RYA Safety Boat qualification.

Head of Unit David Bourn said: “Angela and Barry have put a lot of work into gaining this qualification, which will enable the unit to provide safety cover for a wide range of maritime events in our area of operation that stretches from Berwick to the Tees.

“We are very proud of their achievement.”

Related topics:BerwickTeesside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.