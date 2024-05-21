Useful qualification for Maritime Volunteer Service members Angela and Barry
The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) has a focus on nautical training and community service. The Northumbria Unit covers an area between Berwick and Teesside.
Two members of the MVS successfully completed their RYA Safety Boat qualification at Kielder Water Sailing Club.
Angela Carrington and Barry Coffell took part in the two-day assessment and had to demonstrate competency in the recovery of casualties from the water as well as how to right/recover/tow a range of craft from windsurfers to larger sailing vessels.
Head of Unit David Bourn said: “Angela and Barry have put a lot of work into gaining this qualification, which will enable the unit to provide safety cover for a wide range of maritime events in our area of operation that stretches from Berwick to the Tees.
“We are very proud of their achievement.”
