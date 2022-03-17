Useful funds for various organisations from Morpeth Lions

From left, Jimmy Prescott, Les Sage, Andy Mace, Ninette Edwards and Gill Wheeldon.

Representing the RVI’s Bubble Foundation, Gill Wheeldon received a cheque for £1,000.

The club had been touched to hear of the plight of some parents of children who are protected by the germ free facilities at the RVI in Newcastle.

Often, the children are in ‘the bubble’ for many months and additionally they may be far from home.

From left, Pam Hunter from Ellington Primary School, Kirsty Hutton from Heel & Toe and Les Sage.

The Bubble Foundation has purchased a freezer and stacked it with easily prepared meals for use by those parents who otherwise might not eat and Gill thanked the Lions members for their generous donation, which will be used to keep the freezer stocked.

Andy Mace and his colleague Ninette Edwards were happy to receive a cheque for £250.

They were representing the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team. The organisation operates 24/7 across the county to assist people in various perilous situations.

Jimmy Prescott, representing Morpeth Conservative Club, received a cheque for £750 to enable a defibrillator to be installed on Newgate Street.

The Children’s Cancer North representative receives a cheque for £600.

This is a joint venture with the Lions and, hopefully, it will not be used much.

Other organisations to be supported include Children’s Cancer North, a long-established charity based in Newcastle that helps the many children in the region undergoing cancer treatment.

Ellington Primary School has been fundraising for its library initiative and it is greatly appreciative of the Lions’ contribution.

Heel & Toe provides therapy sessions including massage, physiotherapy and occupational therapy for 220 children in the North East suffering from cerebral palsy.

When handing over the cheques, Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “Our club does not believe in holding onto money raised and donated.

“I would like to acknowledge a donation of £1,000 from the widow of a past member that has helped us to provide some of these funds.