Useful funds for Berwick RNLI from the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority
Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, who is vice chair of NIFCA , presented it to one of the volunteer helmsman, Michael Avril.
The county council cabinet member was accompanied by Berwick Town councillor Catherine Seymour, who is a previous NIFCA board member.
The money came from an auction of non-compliant fishing gear – which raised £4,450 and was split between the North Shields Fishermen’s Mission and the RNLI, with Berwick being the recipient chosen at random amongst local stations in NIFCA’s area.
Coun Renner-Thompson said: “This fantastic donation from NIFCA will help towards the costs of training and equipment for the volunteers at RNLI Berwick.
“It was a pleasure to meet some of the volunteers and see inside the lifeboat station at the mouth of the River Tweed. The RNLI does such important work making our seas safe for fisherman and leisure boats alike.”