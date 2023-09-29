Useful funds for 2024 Eyemouth Herring Queen festival
Gordon Thorburn, current Master of Eyemouth Masonic Lodge, recently presented Eyemouth Herring Queen Sophie Crowe with a cheque for £546.56.
Members of the Lodge, along with friends and family, had raised the money by organising a tombola during this year’s Herring Queen festival.
The 80th anniversary of the Eyemouth Herring Queen festival will take place in 2024 and the funds raised by the Freemasons will go towards the staging of this event.
According to the www.ehq.org.uk website, Herring Queen applicants must be a girl attending Eyemouth High School year three, have attended Eyemouth Primary and must have lived in Eyemouth for over 10 years.