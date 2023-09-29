News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Useful funds for 2024 Eyemouth Herring Queen festival

Next year’s Eyemouth Herring Queen festival has received a financial boost.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:28 BST
Gordon Thorburn presents the cheque to Eyemouth Herring Queen Sophie Crowe.Gordon Thorburn presents the cheque to Eyemouth Herring Queen Sophie Crowe.
Gordon Thorburn presents the cheque to Eyemouth Herring Queen Sophie Crowe.

Gordon Thorburn, current Master of Eyemouth Masonic Lodge, recently presented Eyemouth Herring Queen Sophie Crowe with a cheque for £546.56.

Members of the Lodge, along with friends and family, had raised the money by organising a tombola during this year’s Herring Queen festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 80th anniversary of the Eyemouth Herring Queen festival will take place in 2024 and the funds raised by the Freemasons will go towards the staging of this event.

According to the www.ehq.org.uk website, Herring Queen applicants must be a girl attending Eyemouth High School year three, have attended Eyemouth Primary and must have lived in Eyemouth for over 10 years.

Related topics:Queen