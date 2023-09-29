Gordon Thorburn presents the cheque to Eyemouth Herring Queen Sophie Crowe.

Gordon Thorburn, current Master of Eyemouth Masonic Lodge, recently presented Eyemouth Herring Queen Sophie Crowe with a cheque for £546.56.

Members of the Lodge, along with friends and family, had raised the money by organising a tombola during this year’s Herring Queen festival.

The 80th anniversary of the Eyemouth Herring Queen festival will take place in 2024 and the funds raised by the Freemasons will go towards the staging of this event.

