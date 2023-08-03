News you can trust since 1854
Useful donation to Border Links' disability hub project

A community enterprise company has thanked The Simpson McCreath Trust for its donation of £571.20.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
A group of Border Links members got creative to thank The Simpson McCreath Trust for its donation.

This will cover the cost of a portable hearing loop for Border Links’ new Disability Hub at the Ramparts Business Park site in Berwick if the project is successful.

Fundraising continues to get the amount required to transform the currently empty premises. Grant applications have been submitted.

A Border Links spokesperson said: “This will be an essential piece of equipment that can be used by anyone accessing the disability hub.

“A portable hearing loop allows people who use hearing aids to pick up sound, enhances the sound quality and minimises background noise.

“The biggest benefit is felt within larger groups and discussions. This ensures inclusivity for everyone.

“As the loop is portable, it can be moved from room to room as required.”

For more information about the company and its various groups, go to www.borderlinks.co.uk

